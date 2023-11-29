trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693505
Who is Baba Baukhnag, on whom everyone trusts?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: All the 41 workers who came out of the tunnel have now safely come out of the tunnel and are breathing in the open air. All this is considered to be the grace of Baukhnag Baba. It is being told that this has been possible with the grace of Baba Baukhnag. CM Dhami and Union minister V K Singh went straight to a temple of local deity Baba Baukhnag to express their gratitude for his blessings.
