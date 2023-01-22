NewsVideos
Who is Chris Hipkins? Everything you want to know about New Zealand's next Prime Minister

New Zealand's ruling Labour Party on Sunday selected Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as its new leader and the 41st prime minister of the country, Radio New Zealand reported. Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation in a meeting on Sunday by the 64 lawmakers, known as the Labour caucus, was largely a formality. Who is Chris Hipkins? Everything you want to know about New Zealand's next Prime Minister

