trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693504
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who is Gabbar Singh Negi Praised by PM Modi ?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
As per latest reports, 41 laborers trapped inside Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued. Amidst all this, Gabbar is being discussed a lot. After all, why did Gabbar become a hero? See this report...
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the Day | 29th November 2023
Play Icon6:8
Watch TOP 50 News of the Day | 29th November 2023
'CAA has to be implemented...'says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally
Play Icon16:27
'CAA has to be implemented...'says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally
Rahul Dravid will remain the head coach of Team India
Play Icon1:47
Rahul Dravid will remain the head coach of Team India
What happened in 425 hours, inside story
Play Icon3:36
What happened in 425 hours, inside story
Play Icon4:14
"Zero-tolerance approach to terrorism": India Renews Long-Standing Ties With Palestine

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the Day | 29th November 2023
play icon6:8
Watch TOP 50 News of the Day | 29th November 2023
'CAA has to be implemented...'says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally
play icon16:27
'CAA has to be implemented...'says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally
Rahul Dravid will remain the head coach of Team India
play icon1:47
Rahul Dravid will remain the head coach of Team India
What happened in 425 hours, inside story
play icon3:36
What happened in 425 hours, inside story
play icon4:14
"Zero-tolerance approach to terrorism": India Renews Long-Standing Ties With Palestine
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi tunnel,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarakhand tunnel rescue,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,gabbar singh negi on rescue operation,gabbar singh negi kaun hai?,gabbar singh negi hero,