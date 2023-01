videoDetails

Who is Golden Globe award winner and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani ?

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

RRR has roared and soared high at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The SS Rajamouli directorial made the nation proud with its historic win. RRR, which was nominated in two major categories – Best Song in Motion Picture and Best Non-English Language Film – is taking home one trophy, thanks to MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu song. Who is Golden Globe award winner and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani ?