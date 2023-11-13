trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687429
Who is Ismail Haniyeh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
After the attack by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, Israel is continuously attacking the Gaza Strip. Israel has destroyed many important targets of Hamas. Hamas commander Ismail Haniya is behind all this. See this special report
