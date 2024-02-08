trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719242
'Who is Pandava and who is Kaurava...', says Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi

|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi: CM Yogi Adityanath had targeted the opposition by mentioning Kashi Mathura in the assembly. Yogi Adityanath had said that we have asked for only three places. Yogi had said that injustice has been done to Ayodhya. Injustice was also done to the Pandavas. At that time Lord Krishna had gone to the Kauravas and asked for only five villages. We are demanding Ayodhya, Kashi Mathura. On which now Akhilesh Yadav has retaliated.

