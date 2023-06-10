NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Baba Bageshwar's court is being held in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh for three days. In these three days, Baba gave statements on all the issues which concern Hindu religion. But on the last day, Baba mentioned about his problem, which everyone was surprised to hear.

All Videos

Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
DGP's big statement on the disclosure of terrorist module in Gujarat
8:38
DGP's big statement on the disclosure of terrorist module in Gujarat
Big case of love jihad from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Shahrukh raped by posing as Monu
5:46
Big case of love jihad from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Shahrukh raped by posing as Monu
Maharashtra Politics: Rift in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance! Chief Minister Shinde's son said this big thing
8:7
Maharashtra Politics: Rift in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance! Chief Minister Shinde's son said this big thing

Trending Videos

3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
8:38
DGP's big statement on the disclosure of terrorist module in Gujarat
5:46
Big case of love jihad from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Shahrukh raped by posing as Monu
8:7
Maharashtra Politics: Rift in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance! Chief Minister Shinde's son said this big thing
Shankaracharya Nishtalanand Shastri,pandit dhirendra krishna shastri,the head of Bageshwar Dham,Dhirendra Shastri is the spokesperson of BJP,BJP is using him for elections,earlier BJP has used Ravi Shankar,Baba Ramdev for their own benefit,shankracharya,dhirendra shastri,Baba Bageshwar,bageshwar dham sarkar,BJP,Baba are bjp Spokeperson,bjp used baba for Election,Baba Ramdev,Sri Sri Ravishankar,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,loksabha election,Loksabha election 2023,