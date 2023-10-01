trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669578
Who is real Hindu, who is fake? Whose 'Hindutva' will prevail in 24?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written an article on Hinduism. Rahul Gandhi termed tying it to any territory as an insult to Hindu religion. Rahul wrote that Hindu accepts the entire world. Hinduism is not limited to a few beliefs. Hinduism is the path to accept the truth.
PM Modi took part in the cleanliness campaign
play icon7:29
PM Modi took part in the cleanliness campaign
PM Modi gifts Rs 13,500 crore to Telangana, gives green signal to Hyderabad-Raichur train
play icon4:53
PM Modi gifts Rs 13,500 crore to Telangana, gives green signal to Hyderabad-Raichur train
Balochistan Blast: Pakistan Minister Accuses India For Suicide Blast, Death Toll Rises To 60
play icon2:2
Balochistan Blast: Pakistan Minister Accuses India For Suicide Blast, Death Toll Rises To 60
World Cup 2023: Following His Controversial 'Fool' Remark, R Ashwin Contacts Ex-India Star
play icon1:51
World Cup 2023: Following His Controversial 'Fool' Remark, R Ashwin Contacts Ex-India Star
Breaking News: PM Modi's roar in Asaduddin Owaisi's stronghold, gifted schemes worth Rs 13,500 crore
play icon7:33
Breaking News: PM Modi's roar in Asaduddin Owaisi's stronghold, gifted schemes worth Rs 13,500 crore

