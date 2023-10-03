trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670123
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who will get the benefit from caste census?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Nitish Kumar's government in Bihar has tried to play a big political gamble by releasing the caste census data. According to the data of Bihar government, the population of backward people in the state is 27 percent, of which 14 percent are Yadavs. On the basis of religion, Hindus are 82 percent and Muslims are 18 percent. BJP has raised questions on the intentions of Nitish government regarding these figures.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
play icon8:22
PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
Deshhit: Pakistan's dirty game exposed!
play icon3:22
Deshhit: Pakistan's dirty game exposed!
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
play icon4:55
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
Why are Punjabis worried about Khalistani propaganda?
play icon13:0
Why are Punjabis worried about Khalistani propaganda?
DNA: Is caste census a blow to Hindutva?
play icon4:6
DNA: Is caste census a blow to Hindutva?

Trending Videos

PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
play icon8:22
PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
Deshhit: Pakistan's dirty game exposed!
play icon3:22
Deshhit: Pakistan's dirty game exposed!
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
play icon4:55
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
Why are Punjabis worried about Khalistani propaganda?
play icon13:0
Why are Punjabis worried about Khalistani propaganda?
DNA: Is caste census a blow to Hindutva?
play icon4:6
DNA: Is caste census a blow to Hindutva?
bihar caste census report,pm modi on caste census,Bihar caste census,bihar caste census news,caste census,caste census in bihar,bihar caste census report released,2023 caste census report,bihar caste census result,bihar caste census 2023,caste census bihar news,bihar caste census breaking,bjp on bihar caste census,bihar caste census data out,bihar caste census data release,bihar caste census breaking news,Caste based census,bihar caste census 2nd phase,