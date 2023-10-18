trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677113
Whose attack on the hospital? Who killed 500 innocents?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Israel-Palestine Conflict: Today is the 12th day of Israel-Hamas war, let us tell you that about 300 people have died due to the bomb falling in Gaza City Hospital late night, although Hamas has claimed that 500 Palestinians were killed in this incident. Has died.
