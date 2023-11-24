trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691900
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why are the next few hours important for Uttarkashi rescue operation?

|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Today is the 13th day of the Silkyara Tunnel accident of Uttarkashi. The rescue operation is going on at a fast pace to rescue the 41 laborers trapped in the tunnel. The agar machine involved in this operation is having intermittent malfunctions. There is also news that now the final phase of the rescue operation is going on. The next few hours are considered very important for this campaign. Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the rescue operation is in the final stages. the team trying to rescue the workers has reached very close.
Follow Us

All Videos

Shubham Gupta Last Rites: Crowd gathered in the last journey of Shubham Gupta
Play Icon6:57
Shubham Gupta Last Rites: Crowd gathered in the last journey of Shubham Gupta
CM Dhami said- Rescue operation will be completed soon in Uttarkashi
Play Icon13:21
CM Dhami said- Rescue operation will be completed soon in Uttarkashi
Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites: UP Minister poses with cheque
Play Icon10:55
Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites: UP Minister poses with cheque
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
Play Icon0:49
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
Play Icon1:41
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol

Trending Videos

Shubham Gupta Last Rites: Crowd gathered in the last journey of Shubham Gupta
play icon6:57
Shubham Gupta Last Rites: Crowd gathered in the last journey of Shubham Gupta
CM Dhami said- Rescue operation will be completed soon in Uttarkashi
play icon13:21
CM Dhami said- Rescue operation will be completed soon in Uttarkashi
Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites: UP Minister poses with cheque
play icon10:55
Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites: UP Minister poses with cheque
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
play icon0:49
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
play icon1:41
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation live,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi tunnel rescue 13th day,13th day of uttarkashi tunnel rescue,silk yara tunnel live,silk yara tunnel update,silk yara tunnel rescue,uttarakhand rescue operation news,uttarakhand silkyara news,cm dhami,cm dhami on uttarkashi tunnel rescue,Breaking News,trending news,tunnel rescue,Uttarkashi Tunnel NDRF Rescue,ndrf rescue practice,