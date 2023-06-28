NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why Dhirendra Shastri laughed after watching the movie Adipurush?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Baba Bageshwar on Adipurush: The controversy about the film Adipurush is increasing day by day. Baba Bageshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's statement has also come on Adipurush. See why Bageshwar Baba laughed after watching the film Adipurush.

All Videos

Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
play icon8:32
Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
play icon1:1
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
play icon12:43
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
Disclosure of society people on goat dispute in Mumbai
play icon4:16
Disclosure of society people on goat dispute in Mumbai
Watch CM Dhami's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News on UCC
play icon5:6
Watch CM Dhami's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News on UCC

Trending Videos

Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
play icon8:32
Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
play icon1:1
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
play icon12:43
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
Disclosure of society people on goat dispute in Mumbai
play icon4:16
Disclosure of society people on goat dispute in Mumbai
Watch CM Dhami's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News on UCC
play icon5:6
Watch CM Dhami's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News on UCC
Adipurush,baba bageshwar on adipurush film,baba bageshwar comment,baba bageshwar on adipurush,bageshwar dham live,bageshwar baba,adipurush controversy,dhirendra shastri,bageshwar dham sarkar,adipurush review,baba bageshwar live,adipurush movie,Adipurush teaser,baba bageshwar news,Adipurush trailer,Adipurush song,baba bageshwar dham,baba bageshwar on film adipurush,Adipurush Prabhas,bageshwar dham baba,bageshawar dham on adipurush,Zee News,