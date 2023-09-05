trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658449
Why did CM Yogi Adityanath suddenly meet PM Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has met PM Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday. It is being told that during this time Yogi Adityanath has given a formal invitation to PM Modi for the inauguration of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. It is being told that this meeting lasted for two hours. During this, the DM of Ayodhya has also given a presentation on the development works of Ayodhya.
