trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642588
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why did RPF constable Chetan Singh fire indiscriminately?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
The incident of firing in the Jaipur Express train in the early hours of Monday created a stir. Firing suddenly started early in the morning in the running Jaipur Express train near Palghar station. One ASI and three passengers have died in this incident.

All Videos

Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
play icon0:49
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
4 killed in Jaipur Express firing case
play icon8:49
4 killed in Jaipur Express firing case
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
play icon4:44
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen suspected to be in Lucknow
play icon0:39
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen suspected to be in Lucknow
NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today
play icon0:51
 NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today

Trending Videos

Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
play icon0:49
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
4 killed in Jaipur Express firing case
play icon8:49
4 killed in Jaipur Express firing case
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
play icon4:44
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen suspected to be in Lucknow
play icon0:39
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen suspected to be in Lucknow
NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today
play icon0:51
NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today
mumbai jaipur express train firing,mumbai jaipur train firing,mumbai to jaipur train firing,mumbai jaipur train firing news,firing in jaipur mumbai train,firing in jaipur mumbai train today,jaipur mumbai train firing,mumbai jaipur train news,firing in mumbai jaipur express,firing in train,firing in mumbai train,firing in mumbai -jaipur passanger train,jaipur train fire incident,4 people died in mumbai train firing,jaipur train incident,firing in express train,