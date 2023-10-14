trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675465
Why did Shoaib Akhtar say – Team India performed brilliantly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
In the World Cup match being played between India and Pakistan, the entire Pakistan team was out after scoring 191 runs. Kuldeep Yadav bowled brilliantly for India. Apart from this, Mohammad Siraj had given the first blow to Pakistan. Understand the complete analysis of the match from Shoaib Akhtar and Aakash Chopra.
