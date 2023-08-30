trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655666
Why did the BJP spokesperson raise questions about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Mamta Banerjee has expressed this apprehension just before the Mumbai meeting of INDIA Alliance against NDA BJP. He said that BJP people have booked all the helicopters, their intention is to conduct elections soon. Nitish also said yes and said that we have been saying this since 7-8 months ago. Now what is to happen is that India Alliance meeting is to be held in Mumbai on 31st August and 1st September..
