Why does Afghanistan face so many devastating earthquakes?

Another earthquake decimated Afghanistan on June 22, claiming lives of nearly 1,000 people and injuring many more. The quake measured 6.1 in magnitude on Richter Scale, and the epicenter was 10 km deep. Let's understand why Afghanistan faces so many devastating earthquakes one after the other.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:32 AM IST

Another earthquake decimated Afghanistan on June 22, claiming lives of nearly 1,000 people and injuring many more. The quake measured 6.1 in magnitude on Richter Scale, and the epicenter was 10 km deep. Let's understand why Afghanistan faces so many devastating earthquakes one after the other.