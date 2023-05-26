NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why does Mamata Banerjee have objection to the film Diary of Best Bengal। Amit Malviya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Controversy has erupted over the film Diary of Best Bengal. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya tweeted that Mamta Banerjee's administration is threatening the director of the film. He said that the director of this film, who is making a film on the true incident, is being intimidated. Earlier, the Bengal Police issued a notice to the director of the film Diary of Best Bengal accusing him of defaming the state.

All Videos

Dhirendra Shastri makes big statement,says, 'PoK is not able to handle Pakistan'
1:31
Dhirendra Shastri makes big statement,says, 'PoK is not able to handle Pakistan'
NIA to investigate HuT case in Madhya Pradesh, government recommends to MHA
1:11
NIA to investigate HuT case in Madhya Pradesh, government recommends to MHA
Amit Shah makes huge taunt on Congress over New Parliament Building
8:28
Amit Shah makes huge taunt on Congress over New Parliament Building
Cannes 2023: American Rapper Raja Kumari Returns To Mumbai Spotted At The Airport
0:46
Cannes 2023: American Rapper Raja Kumari Returns To Mumbai Spotted At The Airport
Rahul Gandhi gets NOC in Passport Case, issued for three years by Rouse Avenue Court
0:44
 Rahul Gandhi gets NOC in Passport Case, issued for three years by Rouse Avenue Court

Trending Videos

1:31
Dhirendra Shastri makes big statement,says, 'PoK is not able to handle Pakistan'
1:11
NIA to investigate HuT case in Madhya Pradesh, government recommends to MHA
8:28
Amit Shah makes huge taunt on Congress over New Parliament Building
0:46
Cannes 2023: American Rapper Raja Kumari Returns To Mumbai Spotted At The Airport
0:44
Rahul Gandhi gets NOC in Passport Case, issued for three years by Rouse Avenue Court
Dairy of west bengal,Mamta Banerjee,Mamta Banerjee,amit malviya,डायरी ऑफ बेस्ट बंगाल,ममता-BJP,डायरी ऑफ बेस्ट बंगाल' पर ममता-BJP टकराएंगे,mamta banerjee news,Hindi News,aaj ki hindi news,national news,The Diary Of West Bengal Trailer,Controversy before movie release,WB Police Sent Legal Notice,Director of Dairy of west bengal,Movie,West bengal cm,West bengal police notice to film director,sudipto sen new movie,Dairy of west bengal release date,Zee News,