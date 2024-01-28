trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714799
Why does Nitish want to meet the Governor before swearing in?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Big news is coming out on the politics of Bihar quoting sources. According to sources, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with the Governor this morning itself. This news means that Nitish can meet the Governor and submit his resignation.

