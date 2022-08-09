Why has the govt. limited the cooling systems in Spain?

A new set of energy-saving measures has been enacted in Spain that limits cooling systems. It requests the stores to switch off window lights at night. The government bill has generated a diversity of opinions among merchants and citizens.

