Why has the govt. limited the cooling systems in Spain?

A new set of energy-saving measures has been enacted in Spain that limits cooling systems. It requests the stores to switch off window lights at night. The government bill has generated a diversity of opinions among merchants and citizens.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
