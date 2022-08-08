NewsVideos

Why IIT Bombay hiked its fees? What it has to say for student's hunger strike ? | Zee English News

IIT Bombay hiked fees for the student's mess, hostel, and tuition , a Rs. 700 hike in hostel fees saw large protest from students, tuition fees for new PhD students have been hiked from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000

Aug 08, 2022
