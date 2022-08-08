Why IIT Bombay hiked its fees? What it has to say for student's hunger strike ? | Zee English News
IIT Bombay hiked fees for the student's mess, hostel, and tuition , a Rs. 700 hike in hostel fees saw large protest from students, tuition fees for new PhD students have been hiked from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000
IIT Bombay hiked fees for the student's mess, hostel, and tuition , a Rs. 700 hike in hostel fees saw large protest from students, tuition fees for new PhD students have been hiked from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000