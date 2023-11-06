trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684673
Why insult the symbol of Hindus?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:24 AM IST
सत्ता के लिए आतंकवाद का समर्थन करना और किसी धर्म को निशाना बनाना, कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो की पुरानी आदत है. भारत विरोधी सोच के लिए मशहूर ट्रूडो ने इस बार हिंदू धर्म का अपमान करने की कोशिश की है. ट्रूडो अपने सियासी मकसद को साधने के लिए न सिर्फ धार्मिक विभाजन पैदा कर रहे हैं बल्कि अपने बेतुके बयानों के जरिए हेट स्पीच के स्तर तक चले जा रहे हैं. ताजा मामला हिंदू धर्म के पवित्र प्रतीक स्वस्तिक पर उनकी विवादित टिप्पणी है. ट्रूडो की स्वस्तिक को लेकर विवादित टिप्पणी पहली बार नहीं है. बल्कि हिंदुओं के खिलाफ नफरत फैलाने के लिए उनका ये ट्रेंड बहुत पुराना है.
