Why is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 creating problems among power engineers

The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 kicked up a ruckus in India after its introduction in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of the Parliament. As many as 27 lakh power engineers raised their voices against the bill in hopes that it will be retracted by the government.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:41 PM IST
