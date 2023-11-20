trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690443
Why is Halal certificate necessary? Answer of Halal Council Chairman

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Till now the dispute regarding halal and haram was only regarding meat. ..but now the matter has come to tea-biscuits, salty bhujia, rice-sugar. In UP, Yogi government has banned 4 institutions giving Halal certificate. FIR has also been registered against the companies which take Halal certificate from them. There are many logics behind the action. First of all, there is FSSAI to give such certificates in the country, so no one else has any right to give Halal certificate.
Why did Modi suddenly reach the Indian dressing room after the defeat?
Why did Modi suddenly reach the Indian dressing room after the defeat?
big news of Ayodhya Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha'
big news of Ayodhya Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha'
Heavy rainfall in Dubai
Heavy rainfall in Dubai
Halal Products Ban: Anila Singh gets angry during debate on 'Halal'
Halal Products Ban: Anila Singh gets angry during debate on 'Halal'
Muslim personal law furious over 'Halal ban'!
Muslim personal law furious over 'Halal ban'!

