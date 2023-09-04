trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657814
Why is Sanatan Dharma being insulted? Dharmendra Pradhan told

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Statement: Udhayanidhi Stalin described Sanatan Dharma as Malaria-Dengue. Not only this, Udhayanidhi Stalin talked about ending it. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reacted sharply to Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement. He said that a competition has started in abusing Hindu religion and insulting it.
