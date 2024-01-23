trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713021
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Owaisi on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Pran Pratishtha took place in the Ram temple of Ayodhya on 22 January 2024. After which the opposition is seen continuously attacking BJP. Meanwhile, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has mentioned Babri Masjid while giving a statement regarding the sanctification of life, for which BJP has targeted Owaisi.

