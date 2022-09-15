Why PM Modi’s attendance hold importance at SCO summit? | Zee English News

The Beijing-headquartered SCO is made up of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, as well as four central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. The SCO is primarily a geopolitical and security organisation with limited infrastructures to pursue economic integration. It is the world's largest regional organization, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia, 40% of the world population, and more than 30% of global GDP. Notably, this year Iran will be joining the SCO as the ninth member.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:57 AM IST

The Beijing-headquartered SCO is made up of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, as well as four central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. The SCO is primarily a geopolitical and security organisation with limited infrastructures to pursue economic integration. It is the world's largest regional organization, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia, 40% of the world population, and more than 30% of global GDP. Notably, this year Iran will be joining the SCO as the ninth member.