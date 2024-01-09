trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707925
PM Modi’s big advice to ministers ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Jan 09, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: Preparations have intensified in Ayodhya. UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrived again today to see the preparations. On January 22, 8 thousand special guests including the Prime Minister will be present in Ayodhya. SSB has also been deployed for the security of Ayodhya. But amid all this, politics is not stopping on the inauguration of Ram Temple. Today Mamata Banerjee attacked. She called Pran-Pratishtha a political drama of BJP and said that as long as I am alive, I will not allow any difference between Hindus and Muslims. Adhir Ranjan said that Modi and Yogi are trying to take all the credit for Ram temple.

