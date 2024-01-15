trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709902
Why Ram Temple is questioned when Pran Pratishtha took place in Somnath Temple?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
On the occasion of consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, political parties are continuously talking about its timing and its being half-built. But Somnath temple was also half-built when it was consecrated. See this special report.

