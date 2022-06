Why television viewership of hindi entertainment channels are decreasing?

According to media buyers and broadcast TV executives, TV viewership, has been witnessing a 10-12% drop on an average, with Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs) experiencing a steeper decline

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

