Why the attack on ED team in Bengal?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
ED has arrested Shankar Shankar Addya, former chairman of municipality in North 24 Parganas. During the arrest, people of the area showered bricks and bottles on the vehicles of ED and Central forces. After which CRPF had to lathicharge. Due to which huge tension spread in the area.

