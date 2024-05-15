Advertisement
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal

Sonam|Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
India and Iran have signed a 10-year agreement regarding Chabahar port. Under the agreement, India will use the cargo and container terminal of Chabahar Port as per its needs. Just a day after this agreement, America has threatened possible sanctions.

