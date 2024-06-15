Advertisement
Why was there a ruckus about Om certificate after Halal?

|Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Hindutva organizations have taken the initiative to ensure that the purity and integrity of the Prasad is maintained. On the lines of Halal certification, Ranjit Savarkar of Om Pratishthan in Trimbakeshwar has issued Om Certificate in the presence of Sadhu Mahant. Now the All India Pujari Mahasangh has raised objection to this and has asked for proof of issuing the certificate and on whose orders this certificate was issued. National President of Pujari Mahasangh Mahesh Pujari has said that if an attempt is made to implement it in the entire country or even in Mahakal temple, then we will oppose it.

