NewsVideos

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant Appointed Uttarakhand's 'State Brand Ambassador'

Rishabh Pant has been appointed as Uttarakhand’s ‘State Brand of Ambassador.' Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made this announcement on Twitter, Dhami said the move will help encourage the youth toward sports and public health

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
Rishabh Pant has been appointed as Uttarakhand’s ‘State Brand of Ambassador.' Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made this announcement on Twitter, Dhami said the move will help encourage the youth toward sports and public health

All Videos

Time Machine: Fake encounter in Assam in 1994!
15:17
Time Machine: Fake encounter in Assam in 1994!
A new virus outbreak in China named ‘Langya Virus’
A new virus outbreak in China named ‘Langya Virus’
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
7:22
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Agenda India Ka: CBI arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
17:34
Agenda India Ka: CBI arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
Bihar's new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in an exclusive conversation with Zee News
11:18
Bihar's new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in an exclusive conversation with Zee News

Trending Videos

15:17
Time Machine: Fake encounter in Assam in 1994!
A new virus outbreak in China named ‘Langya Virus’
7:22
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
17:34
Agenda India Ka: CBI arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
11:18
Bihar's new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in an exclusive conversation with Zee News