Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant Appointed Uttarakhand's 'State Brand Ambassador'

Rishabh Pant has been appointed as Uttarakhand’s ‘State Brand of Ambassador.' Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made this announcement on Twitter, Dhami said the move will help encourage the youth toward sports and public health

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

