Wildfire in the U.S.: Over half of the size of Paris has burned so far

Yosemite National Park is ablaze with raging wildfire. Plumes of smoke can be seen as the firefighters battle to contain the blaze. While thousands of people remained under evacuation orders, the wildfire in the U.S. has spread over the area bigger than half of the Paris.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

