Will America stop the death sentence of Indians?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
A court in Qatar has sentenced eight retired Indian Navy officers to death. These former Navy officers have been accused of spying for Israel. Will America help India amidst all this? Watch DNA's special report
