Will Amit Shah's prediction come true on INDIA Alliance

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Vidhan Sabha Election 2023: In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP has geared up. On Wednesday, the meeting of the Central Election Committee lasted for about four hours, in which the assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were discussed. After four hours of brainstorming, the seats of Chhattisgarh have been divided into four categories. All the 15 members of CEC were present in this meeting. Here first of all we will talk about Chhattisgarh. So, as soon as the formation of India alliance, a situation of rift has arisen. Know what is going on in the India alliance.

