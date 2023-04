videoDetails

Will Amritpal Singh get arrested today?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Investigation agencies have intensified the search for Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal. There has been a big disclosure from the sources in which it is believed that Amritpal is trying to flee to Pakistan in the guise of a religious group. Now the question arises whether Amritpal will be caught today?