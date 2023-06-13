NewsVideos
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils the government's blueprint to ban three types of online games in India, citing addiction and harm concerns. However, critics argue that the rules lack clarity and may lead to over-regulation. The government plans to establish self-regulatory organizations within 90 days to determine permissible games.

