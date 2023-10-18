trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676748
Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:54 AM IST
US President Joe Biden is going to visit Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war. Iran has warned America before Biden's visit to Israel. Iran said that if the attacks are not stopped then it will be difficult to stop the Muslims.
