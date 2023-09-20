trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664636
Will Canada cry like Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
The Indian government has taken a big step against Canada's love for Khalistan, the Indian government has ordered a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country within five days. Let us tell you that Canadian President Justin Trudeau had said in the country's Parliament that Indian agents were involved in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case.
