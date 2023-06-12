NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will Congress win in Madhya Pradesh with the help of 'soft Hindutva'?

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made a big attack on BJP. He said scam after scam in the BJP government. The people of Madhya Pradesh are being cheated.

All Videos

Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Most devastation will happen on June 15
5:20
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Most devastation will happen on June 15
'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia
1:25
'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning
3:58
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning
TMC's hue and cry in Bengal elections is justified! Anurag Thakur's attack on CM Mamta
3:1
TMC's hue and cry in Bengal elections is justified! Anurag Thakur's attack on CM Mamta
Date of inauguration of Ram Mandir has come!
5:55
Date of inauguration of Ram Mandir has come!

Trending Videos

5:20
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Most devastation will happen on June 15
1:25
'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia
3:58
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning
3:1
TMC's hue and cry in Bengal elections is justified! Anurag Thakur's attack on CM Mamta
5:55
Date of inauguration of Ram Mandir has come!
Priyanka Gandhi,mp election 2023,priyanka gandhi news,priyanka gandhi mp election 2023,priyanka gandhi speech,priyanka gandhi in mp,Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,mp election news,priyanka in mp,priyanka gandhi in madhya pradesh,priyanka gandhi rally,priyanka gandhi narmada puja,priyanka gandhi narmada pooja,priyanka gandhi bhashan,priyanka gandhi ka bhashan,priyanka gandhi hanuman,priyanka gandhi vadra in mp,priyanka gandhi latest news,