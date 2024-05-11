Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748590
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal change the Environment of Election

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in the Delhi liquor scam case, has come out of Tihar Jail for 20 days on interim bail of the Supreme Court. As soon as Kejriwal came out of jail, he started vigorous election campaign. Now the question arises whether Arvind Kejriwal will be able to change the election atmosphere in the coming 20 days? Today watch our special program 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​on this issue.

All Videos

Political parties claims on the results of Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon05:15
Political parties claims on the results of Lok Sabha elections
Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's Modi in press conference
Play Icon06:42
Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's Modi in press conference
Amit Shah's big statement on PoK
Play Icon03:21
Amit Shah's big statement on PoK
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: 'They thought the party would be over', says Kejriwal
Play Icon16:42
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: 'They thought the party would be over', says Kejriwal
'If Congress Govt Comes Then Ram Temple Will Purified',says Nana Patole
Play Icon03:09
'If Congress Govt Comes Then Ram Temple Will Purified',says Nana Patole

Trending Videos

Political parties claims on the results of Lok Sabha elections
play icon5:15
Political parties claims on the results of Lok Sabha elections
Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's Modi in press conference
play icon6:42
Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's Modi in press conference
Amit Shah's big statement on PoK
play icon3:21
Amit Shah's big statement on PoK
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: 'They thought the party would be over', says Kejriwal
play icon16:42
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: 'They thought the party would be over', says Kejriwal
'If Congress Govt Comes Then Ram Temple Will Purified',says Nana Patole
play icon3:9
'If Congress Govt Comes Then Ram Temple Will Purified',says Nana Patole