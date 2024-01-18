trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710829
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ignore ED summons for 4th time?

Jan 18, 2024
Arvind Kejriwal ED Fourth Summon: There is still doubt over whether Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is involved in the liquor scam case of Delhi, will join the interrogation on the fourth summons of ED. ED has sent fourth summons to Kejriwal.

