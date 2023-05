videoDetails

Will DK Shiv kumar rebel, if he does not become CM?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

In Karnataka, the Congress party seems to be getting the magical figure of victory. In such a situation, for the Congress high command, the screw seems to be stuck again for the Chief Minister in Karnataka. There may be a chair fight between DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Karnataka Congress.