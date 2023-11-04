trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683855
Will Hamas use 'dangerous weapon'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:30 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: The Israeli army has penetrated several kilometers deep into the Gaza Strip. Shaken by the presence of IDF soldiers in Gaza Strip, Hamas is now resorting to honeytrap. The daily bombings in Gaza Strip have shocked Hamas. Hamas is unsuccessfully trying to stop the Israeli forces by spreading the trap of 'cat fishing' i.e. beautiful girls.
