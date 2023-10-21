trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678313
Will I.N.D.I.A Alliance break? Akhilesh Yadav-Kamal Nath war of words!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
To defeat PM Narendra Modi, opposition parties are in front of the public in the form of India Alliance. This is a different matter; part of the political crop has become a major cause of dispute. SP and Congress are facing each other regarding seats, so the question is whether the I.N.D.I.A alliance will be able to achieve its objective.
