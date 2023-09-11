trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660828
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Asia Cup 2023 Columbo Weather: If there is a cricket match between India and Pakistan, the excitement of the spectators is at its peak. These two teams are currently facing each other in Colombo, Sri Lanka where the competition for the Super-4 round of Asia Cup (Asia Cup-2023) is going on. Due to rain, India-Pak match got extended till reserve day. Now many users have given updates on social media regarding the weather. However, there is some good news for cricket fans.
