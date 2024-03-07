NewsVideos
Will Jammu Kashmir accept Modi's guarantee?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
PM Modi Kashmir Visit: Today's debate is about where Kashmir is in Prime Minister Modi's 'Mission 370'. The Prime Minister had visited Jammu only recently, but reached Kashmir today after 5 years. In Srinagar, Prime Minister Modi gave projects worth 6.5 thousand crores to Jammu and Kashmir.

