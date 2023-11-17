trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689354
Will Jyotiraditya Scindia become Chief Minister?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
If BJP government is formed in MP then there is suspense on who will be the Chief Minister. It is also being speculated that if BJP returns to power, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia may be given the command of Madhya Pradesh.
